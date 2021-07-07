Advertisement

RockHounds star Allen thankful for Olympic opportunity

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland RockHounds infielder Nick Allen is one of 24 players heading to Tokyo on the United States Olympic baseball team. Allen is one of the Oakland A’s top prospects, and has starred for Midland this season.

He’ll try to help Team USA win its first gold medal in baseball since 2000.

Watch the video above to hear what Allen told CBS7 about making the team, and his plans for Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MMH, MCH, and ORMC are not taking any special safety measures to prepare for the strain.
West Texas hospitals not sounding alarm on Delta variant
Fireworks.
Odessa officials reminding public fireworks are banned in city limits ahead of July Fourth
El Paso man loses dog 4th of July
Dog reappears after going missing during Fourth of July fireworks
Two years ago, 6-year-old twins Mia and Mya were killed by an alleged drunk driver in Odessa.
“Our lives aren’t the same”--Family remembers twin daughters killed by suspected drunk driver two years later
Four people were killed in two separate shootings in Dallas over the July 4 weekend. The...
Report: At least 150 killed in 400 shootings over July 4 weekend

Latest News

Nick Allen
RockHounds star Allen thankful for Olympic opportunity
Sockers FC put on a show in win over Fort Worth
Sockers FC put on a show in win over Fort Worth
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) stands with head coach Mike McCarthy as they watch...
Cowboys to make their 3rd appearance on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’