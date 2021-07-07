RockHounds star Allen thankful for Olympic opportunity

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland RockHounds infielder Nick Allen is one of 24 players heading to Tokyo on the United States Olympic baseball team. Allen is one of the Oakland A’s top prospects, and has starred for Midland this season.

He’ll try to help Team USA win its first gold medal in baseball since 2000.

Watch the video above to hear what Allen told CBS7 about making the team, and his plans for Tokyo.

