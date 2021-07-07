Advertisement

Police: Teen stabbed two people while robbing Odessa Popeyes

Ashton Tyzain Ward, 17.
Ashton Tyzain Ward, 17.(Odessa Police Department)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A suspect has been arrested after police say he tried to rob Popeyes and stabbed two people.

Ashton Tyzain Ward, 17, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Robbery, a first-degree felony.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to the Popeyes on Tanglewood Lane at 11:40 p.m. for a robbery. As police made their way to the scene, they were told that one of the employees had been stabbed.

When officers arrived, they found a suspect, identified as Ward, being held down.

Police say their investigation revealed that Ward had walked into Popeyes and demanded money from the safe while threatening employees with a knife.

A 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were both injured while trying to detain Ward. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Ward was then charged and arrested before being booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

