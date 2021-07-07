Odessa man charged after 9-year-old was hit by boat propeller

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man has been arrested after police say he was operating a boat while intoxicated when the boat’s propeller hit a 9-year-old boy.

Joe Alvarado, 30, has been charged with Intoxication Assault With a Vehicle Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

According to the San Angelo Police Department, officers responded to Lake Nasworthy on Sunday for an accident involving a child.

When police arrived, they found a 9-year-old boy who had been hit by a boat’s propeller. Officers applied a tourniquet to the boy, and he was rushed to the hospital where he is now in stable condition.

Police say their investigation of the accident revealed that Alvarado was intoxicated while operating the boat. Alvarado was then charged and arrested.

