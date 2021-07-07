Advertisement

Midland Health to hold walk-in COVID-19 clinics

COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccine.(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Health will be holding two walk-in COVID-19 clinics in July.

The clinics will be held at the F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center at 4214 Andrews Highway.

-July 9 from 1-4 p.m.

-July 30 from 1-4 p.m.

Midland Health will be administering the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Those who are interested are asked to bring their ID and insurance card if available.

The vaccines are available for anyone 12 years of age and above. A parent or guardian must accompany minors.

