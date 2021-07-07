Midland couple bringing boba tea chain to West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A couple of local entrepreneurs are opening a new bubble tea shop to bring new tastes to West Texas.

Jojo and Mark Hoang have lived in Midland for over ten years and felt like something was missing from their community.

The couple found out about Kung Fu Tea and decided to travel across America to find a bubble tea franchise that fits their dreams.

Mark Hoang says they wanted to find something new for West Texans to enjoy.

“In West Texas, we don’t have anything like that at all, so we want to bring something new to West Texas. That’s why we’ve been traveling out there to see what the newest thing is out there, so we want to bring new stuff, new drinks, and new exciting stuff to West Texas so our community can enjoy,” said Mark Hoang.

Kung Fu Tea’s grand opening is set for July 23, but you can head over to their location at 1220 N. Midkiff Road during their soft opening to try a variety of refreshing drinks.

The owners say the location will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

