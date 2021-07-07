Advertisement

Midland couple bringing boba tea chain to West Texas

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A couple of local entrepreneurs are opening a new bubble tea shop to bring new tastes to West Texas.

Jojo and Mark Hoang have lived in Midland for over ten years and felt like something was missing from their community.

The couple found out about Kung Fu Tea and decided to travel across America to find a bubble tea franchise that fits their dreams.

Mark Hoang says they wanted to find something new for West Texans to enjoy.

“In West Texas, we don’t have anything like that at all, so we want to bring something new to West Texas. That’s why we’ve been traveling out there to see what the newest thing is out there, so we want to bring new stuff, new drinks, and new exciting stuff to West Texas so our community can enjoy,” said Mark Hoang.

Kung Fu Tea’s grand opening is set for July 23, but you can head over to their location at 1220 N. Midkiff Road during their soft opening to try a variety of refreshing drinks.

The owners say the location will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surfside catastrophe raises concerns about San Francisco's sinking Millennium Tower.
Tallest residential building in San Francisco is sinking
Joe Alvarado, 30.
Odessa man charged after 9-year-old was hit by boat propeller
MMH, MCH, and ORMC are not taking any special safety measures to prepare for the strain.
West Texas hospitals not sounding alarm on Delta variant
El Paso man loses dog 4th of July
Dog reappears after going missing during Fourth of July fireworks
Four people were killed in two separate shootings in Dallas over the July 4 weekend. The...
Report: At least 150 killed in 400 shootings over July 4 weekend

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Dealing with vacation stress
How to deal with vacation stress
INTERVIEW: Dealing with vacation stress
INTERVIEW: Dealing with vacation stress
Kung Fu Tea opening in Midland
Aldan Andrew Sarabia, 18.
Man charged after being found with stolen gun at Fun Dome