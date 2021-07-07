Midland County neighborhood still dealing with flooding

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - After the rain stops, floodwaters usually go down. That isn’t the case for a neighborhood in Midland County.

George and Elin Perley were two of the first people to live in the Sawyer Subdivision and have watched the neighborhood grow around them. They’ve never seen flooding this bad in the last 30 years.

The Perleys say the water usually flows to the east when it rains, but now it’s backed up and flowing from the west. Neighbors are now worried about damage to their homes, sheds and yards.

George Perley says his biggest concern is his horse. He fears that he’ll have to put the horse down if the water doesn’t go away.

“My hay shed is soaking wet inside. My hay is getting wet. When it gets wet, you know, it gets mold. I can’t feed that to my horse. What we’re trying to do is solve a problem. I’ve got a pump running right now; you can hear it. It’s running out into the alley, but it’s not running very good. It’s been running two full days, but I haven’t seen anything go down yet,” said George Perley.

Right now, residents say they’re desperate for answers about where the water is coming from.

The American Red Cross tells CBS7 they’re assessing the flood damage in the subdivision and are working to help people with any emergency needs they have.

