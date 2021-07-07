Advertisement

Man charged after being found with stolen gun at Fun Dome

Aldan Andrew Sarabia, 18.
Aldan Andrew Sarabia, 18.(Ector County Jail)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police arrested a man they say was intoxicated and in possession of a stolen gun at a local hotel.

Aldan Andrew Sarabia, 18, is facing the following charges:

-Theft of a Firearm, State Jail Felony

-Resisting Arrest, Class A Misdemeanor

-Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Class A Misdemeanor

-Evading Arrest, Class A Misdemeanor

-Public Intoxication, Class C Misdemeanor

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to the MCM Grandé Hotel and Fun Dome at 1:01 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person with a gun.

Police found the man, identified as Sarabia, who reportedly tried to run away and resisted arrest. Police say that Sarabia was intoxicated and had a gun that was reported as stolen.

Sarabia was then charged and arrested accordingly.

