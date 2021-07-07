How to deal with vacation stress

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Jay Hendricks was joined by Kristi Edwards and Melanie Saiz of Centers for Children and Families to discuss dealing with vacation stress.

The following comes from Centers:

Vacation Stress

Why are vacations important?

· Promote Creativity - A good vacation can help us to reconnect with ourselves, operating as a vehicle for self-discovery and helping us get back to feeling our best.

· Stave off Burnout - Workers who take regular time to relax are less likely to experience burnout, making them more creative and productive than their overworked, under-rested counterparts.

· Promote Overall Health & Wellbeing - One study found that three days after vacation, subjects’ physical complaints, their quality of sleep, and mood had improved as compared to before vacation. These gains were still present five weeks later, especially in those who had more personal time and overall satisfaction during their vacations.2

· Can Strengthen Bonds - Spending time enjoying life with loved ones can keep relationships strong, helping you enjoy the good times more and helping you through the stress of the hard times

If vacations are meant to help mental health, why are they sometimes so stressful?

· High Expectations of the “dream vacation”

· Visions of beach vacations and barbecues rarely include flat tires, lost luggage, unexpected weather conditions, etc

· High expectations can create feelings of disappointment, anger, and overwhelm

· The Heat

· The discomfort of sweltering temperatures can contribute to feelings of overall unhappiness

· The pressure to be “outside” in hot weather can be overwhelming.

· Lack of Routine

o Binging on food or alcohol can bring forth feelings of depression and regret

o Over Napping—Excessive Screentime, Netflix, Social Media can all create feelings of guilt

· Financial Stress—Overspending on vacation can lead to anxiety

· VACATION ENVY—When we compare our own vacations to the images on social media, we feel like “vacation failures”

What can we do to get the most out of vacation and cope with the inevitable disappointments?

· Remember that Vacations, events, outings, etc. all have ups and downs—be willing to accept that there is no such thing as “perfect”

· Outdoor Activities are not for everyone

o Choose activities that are best for YOU

o Movies, Library, Bowling—you don’t have to feel pressured to suffer outside

· If you live by a schedule, keep a routine on your vacation

o Come up with a basic plan for daily activities

o Wake up at the same time in the morning

o Have a general plan for your day

o Prepare your mind for the chance that your plan might have to change—it is okay and the world will not end!

· Social Media can make us feel like “summer losers”

o Vacations to faraway places often include missed flight connections and long layover

o Summer Parties sometimes include bad guests and lots of clean up

o Family Reunions can often bring emotional baggage

· Remember that social media never reflects exact reality

o People take many photos, edit, filter and crop before posting “the one”

