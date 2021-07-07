Gaines County Sheriff’s Office searches for men who impersonated deputies

GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -

The Gaines County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men they say impersonated deputies and pulled someone over to search their car.

The sheriff’s office posted on their Facebook page that two cars, a White Ford passenger car and a White Tahoe or Yukon, pulled over a driver using red and blue lights and a siren.

One of the suspects is described as a tall white man of German descent who was wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, a cowboy hat and a large belt buckle. The other is described as a heavyset white man wearing a dark polo, jeans, a large belt buckle, a ball cap and he had a white goatee.

The sheriff’s office wrote that neither of them had guns or wore any kind of badge or insignia indicating that they’re with law enforcement.

If you know anything about this incident, you’re encouraged to call Lt. Landon Walker with the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office. He can be reached at 432-758-9871.

