Doctors warning Texans of virus affecting infants and children

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This summer, a common cold virus is spreading among infants and children, causing an uptick in respiratory illnesses.

The Center for Disease Control has now issued a health advisory for the Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV. Doctors at Medical Center Hospital say it’s odd to see so many cases in the summer, as the virus usually spreads during the colder parts of the year.

“This year, it is very unusual. We saw no RSV-positive patients last year during the summer, but we are seeing two to three this year, every day.”

Here’s what doctors say parents should look out for.

Runny nose

Decrease in appetite

Coughing

Sneezing

Fever

Wheezing

Pediatrician Dr. Atul Poudelat says the virus may be making the rounds now that COVID-19 health restrictions are loosening, and more people are ditching their masks.

“We think that it could be because of the mask use and the COVID thing which happened last year. Because of that now, the kids are—everyone is getting out of masks, that’s why this virus is getting transmitted,” said Dr. Poudelat.

Dr. Poudelat says the virus spreads when people cough or sneeze on surfaces, which would be blocked if they wear a mask.

Those water droplets are landing on surfaces in daycares, schools and playgrounds where kids might touch them and get infected.

The good news is that RSV is not known to be fatal, but you should still be wary as it can cause severe symptoms.

“This disease gets worse between three to five days of illness. That’s when the infection may go from the upper respiratory tract to the lower respiratory tract. That’s when you have a condition called RSV bronchiolitis,” said Dr. Poudelat.

How can you keep your kiddos from catching RSV?

Start with hygiene - make sure they’re using hand sanitizer and washing their hands after playing. Keep surfaces that children can reach clean.

Anyone who notices these symptoms should book a doctor’s appointment.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.