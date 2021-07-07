Advertisement

Countercultural filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. dies at 85

FILE - Actor Robert Downey Jr., left, and his father Robert Downey Sr. arrive at Time's 100...
FILE - Actor Robert Downey Jr., left, and his father Robert Downey Sr. arrive at Time's 100 Most Influential People in the World Gala in New York on May 8, 2008. Downey Sr., the accomplished countercultural filmmaker, actor and father of superstar Robert Downey Jr., has died. He was 85. Downey Jr. wrote on Instagram that his father died late Tuesday in his sleep at home in New York. He had Parkinson’s disease for more than five years.(AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)
By LINDSEY BAHR
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Robert Downey Sr., the accomplished countercultural filmmaker, actor and father of superstar Robert Downey Jr., has died. He was 85.

Downey Jr. wrote on Instagram that his father died late Tuesday in his sleep at home in New York. He had Parkinson’s disease for more than five years.

“He was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout,” Downey Jr. wrote. “According to my stepmom’s calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years.”

Downey was a Hollywood journeyman who made a name for himself with radical, anti-establishment films, like the low-budget Madison Avenue advertising industry satire “Putney Swope” and the Western Jesus parable “Greaser’s Palace” starring Allan Arbus. His son, Robert Downey Jr., daughter Allyson Downey and first wife Elsie Downey also appeared in “Greaser’s Palace.”

He also acted in films, playing Thomas Bateman in “To Live and Die in L.A.”, the studio manager in “Boogie Nights” and the show director in “Magnolia.”

Born in New York City in 1936 as Robert Elias Jr., he later changed his surname to Downey — his stepfather’s name — in order to enlist in the army early. After the army, he got into filmmaking by chance while living in New York with his sister.

The last film he directed was the 2005 documentary “Rittenhouse Square,” about a small Philadelphia park.

The elder Downey is also survived by his wife, bestselling author Rosemary Rogers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surfside catastrophe raises concerns about San Francisco's sinking Millennium Tower.
Tallest residential building in San Francisco is sinking
MMH, MCH, and ORMC are not taking any special safety measures to prepare for the strain.
West Texas hospitals not sounding alarm on Delta variant
El Paso man loses dog 4th of July
Dog reappears after going missing during Fourth of July fireworks
Four people were killed in two separate shootings in Dallas over the July 4 weekend. The...
Report: At least 150 killed in 400 shootings over July 4 weekend
Adventureland Park said on its Facebook page that a person had died after an accident on one of...
Father recounts Iowa amusement ride accident that killed son

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Kayeden Stutzman, a 2-year-old boy missing from the San...
Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old in Texas
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
In Illinois, Biden to push money for families and child care
The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 a gallon this month.
AAA: Gas prices continue to climb, not stopping anytime soon
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas governor revives GOP’s thwarted new voting laws