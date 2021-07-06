Advertisement

West Texas hospitals not sounding alarm on Delta variant

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - It’s getting difficult to keep up with the variants.

There’s the UK variant, the South African variant, and the Brazilian variant. Now, it’s the Delta variant.

“This is something we will be living with for quite a long time,” said Larry Wilson, the Midland Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer.

It’s more contagious than other variants, but is it more deadly? Well, the hospitals in the Permian Basin aren’t giving it special treatment.

“We’ll probably see an uptick in case counts without seeing an increase in hospitalizations,” Wilson said.

Wilson added it appears the Delta variant won’t become too much of an issue in people who are already vaccinated.

It’s much the same story over at Odessa Regional Medical Center, where hospital officials told CBS7 there are no special protocols in place other than mask-wearing and social distancing.

Medical Center Hospital doesn’t expect an uptick in patients, either. The hospital currently has less than five COVID-19 patients in-house.

One reason hospitals don’t seem worried? In some ways, this was expected.

“You know, I think it’s just a predictable event,” Wilson said. “It was going to happen sooner or later. With people traveling, somebody is going to bring it here. Now, the question is, how will it behave?”

And even though medical experts expect the Delta variant to ‘behave,’ there is the worry that if enough people remain unvaccinated, a more deadly variant could arise.

“The more we’re allowing the virus to spread, even in people who aren’t getting terribly sick, the increased chance of there being a new variant developing occurs, because it’s with replication that variants develop,” Wilson said. “You know, you get mutations during the replication of the virus.”

