Advertisement

Stars, Stripes and Shrimp to benefit spouses of injured veterans

By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Reel Wives, a group providing respite weekends to the spouses of injured combat veterans, is hosting the Stars, Stripes & Shrimp fundraiser dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Tall City Brewery.

Since the program’s inception, more than 100 wives have attended a Reel Wives program. The weekend includes clay shooting, shopping, a Christmas-themed evening where the wives are gifted new pajamas, a nice dinner and lots of pampering.

Special guests include Midland Mayor Patrick Payton and keynote speaker Dr. Roxana Delgado, a Reel Wives alumna and co-founder of TBI Warrior Foundation.

Throughout the evening, live music will be provided by singer/guitarist Donnie Diaz along. There will also be a silent and live auction. Prizes have been donated by West Texas Hunters for Heroes, Art by Scottie, Midland Dive Association and more!

Tickets to the event are $75 and include dinner, desert and drinks. They may be purchased on Eventbrite.

For information, visit ReelWives.org.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two years ago, 6-year-old twins Mia and Mya were killed by an alleged drunk driver in Odessa.
“Our lives aren’t the same”--Family remembers twin daughters killed by suspected drunk driver two years later
Fireworks.
Fourth of July events in West Texas
Fireworks.
Odessa officials reminding public fireworks are banned in city limits ahead of July Fourth
Not even early rainfall could stop the biggest celebration of the year.
Despite rain, Permian Basin holds Independence Day celebrations
Four Delta variant COVID-19 cases confirmed in Midland

Latest News

Stars Stripes Shrimp
Stars Stripes Shrimp
MMH, MCH, and ORMC are not taking any special safety measures to prepare for the strain.
West Texas hospitals not sounding alarm on Delta variant
American Legion Post 430 celebrates its veterans for Independence Day
American Legion Post 430 celebrates its Veterans for Independence Day
Not even early rainfall could stop the biggest celebration of the year.
Despite rain, Permian Basin holds Independence Day celebrations