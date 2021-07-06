Stars, Stripes and Shrimp to benefit spouses of injured veterans

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Reel Wives, a group providing respite weekends to the spouses of injured combat veterans, is hosting the Stars, Stripes & Shrimp fundraiser dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Tall City Brewery.

Since the program’s inception, more than 100 wives have attended a Reel Wives program. The weekend includes clay shooting, shopping, a Christmas-themed evening where the wives are gifted new pajamas, a nice dinner and lots of pampering.

Special guests include Midland Mayor Patrick Payton and keynote speaker Dr. Roxana Delgado, a Reel Wives alumna and co-founder of TBI Warrior Foundation.

Throughout the evening, live music will be provided by singer/guitarist Donnie Diaz along. There will also be a silent and live auction. Prizes have been donated by West Texas Hunters for Heroes, Art by Scottie, Midland Dive Association and more!

Tickets to the event are $75 and include dinner, desert and drinks. They may be purchased on Eventbrite.

For information, visit ReelWives.org.

