Odessa ordinance helping to fund creativity across the city

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa has a new ordinance that is helping fund creativity.

‘Percent for Arts’ is a new partnership between the city and Odessa Arts. With this partnership, one percent of the budget for any project that goes for more than $250,000 will be used to incorporate art with the project.

City Council has recently approved an issuance of $93 million for several projects across the city.

Randy Ham, the Executive Director of Odessa Arts, says the plan will help create many forms of art across the city.

“We can really look at different ways to incorporate art. It may be a mosaic title sidewalk. It may be stained glass. It may be welded-designed gates at the entrance. The sky’s the limit, and that’s what I really like about this,” said Ham.

Odessa Arts will find several artists to create artistic pieces at all of the city’s new projects - A new training facility for the police department, new fire stations and a new animal shelter.

Ham says that Odessa has also contracted Odessa Arts to help manage their public art collection.

