Man visiting Odessa for Fourth of July loses dog and reappears next day

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Christopher Salcido... like many others lost an important member of his family on the Fourth of July... his best friend.

Salcido spent his holiday visiting his family in Odessa and was hesitant about leaving his dogs at home.

Just after fireworks went off before sunset... his dog went missing.

Salcido says, “I had told my wife we should leave the dogs in El Paso but she insisted on bringing them because we were scared they could choke themselves or die… something out there. So we decided to bring them and long story short we left her off the leash for a second and someone let off a firework and she was gone.”

His dog reappeared this morning out of the blue… assuming it may have jumped over the fence.

“Literally this morning when I woke up I heard my sister scream “B is that you” and we don’t know how she cleared the fence man because that fence... It’s huge. but she somehow cleared it and jumped back in the yard”, says Salcido.

Christyna Taylor, the manager at the Humane Society of Odessa says when pets go missing there are ways to help locate them.

“It’s not just us… there’s a lot of rescues right now that are full, so we strongly recommend if you’re missing a dog or if you have found a dog...there’s a website called Pawboost to post your missing dog there or if you have found one to post the dog on that website”, says Taylor.

The Salcido family did post their dog “B” on Pawboost... but luckily things worked out fine.

