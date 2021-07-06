Ector County holding free bulky item drop-off event

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County will be holding a free bulky item drop-off event this weekend to help eliminate illegal dumping.

The county’s Environmental Enforcement Unit will be holding the event on Saturday, July 10, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 16265 South U.S. Highway 385, across the street from Wilson’s Corner.

Items like mattresses and furniture will be accepted. The following items will not be accepted:

Any type of oils and oil filters

Car batteries

Household and Commercial hazardous waste

Masonry debris such as tile, brick, rocks, and etc.

Paints

Remodeling demolition

Tires

Refrigerators

Tree Limbs

Any waste from Commercial Businesses

Small trash that will fit in your residential trash container

