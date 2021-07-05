American Legion Post 430 celebrates its veterans for Independence Day

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -For Independence Day, members of the American Legion Post 430 held a special event to honor fellow service members and Veterans.

The indoor free family event featured food, fellowship, and activities for children.

Ken Dorsett, 4th Division Commander of the Sons of the American Legion, said it is important to pause and remember those who have made this day possible.

“Our country is founded on this day, and we’re here to serve the community, serve our Veterans, serve our active-duty personnel and the community,” said Dorsett.

That ‘community’ includes people like Tony Morgan. Post commander of 430, who served in the army for six years.

“I joined the military in 1985, and I got out in 1992. My first duty station was Fort Polk, Louisiana, and then I got transferred to Ansborough, Germany. That was my last duty station,” said Morgan.

Morgan said he recognizes that experience changed his life. It’s why he continues to help serve his communities from the other side.

“Changed my life a great deal. I got to meet different people and learn a whole lot of stuff about the military and the government,” said Morgan.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.