“Our lives aren’t the same”--Family remembers twin daughters killed by suspected drunk driver two years later

Two years ago, 6-year-old twins Mia and Mya were killed by an alleged drunk driver in Odessa.
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Two years ago, 6-year-old twins Mia and Mya were killed by an alleged drunk driver in Odessa.

Family and loved ones gathered Saturday evening at Mia and Mya’s memorial site that sits along Club Drive and Highway 80, where the incident occurred two years ago.

“Just it hurts. There’s pain, depression, anxiety, anger of not being able to do anything, not being able to turn back time and change things. There’s always what if’s that will haunt us for the rest of our lives,” said Agueda Coy, mother of the daughters.

Parents Agueda and Raul Coy held a small memorial to share memories, pictures holding on to everything they can to remember their twin daughters.

“Anybody that encountered Mia and Maya would tell you that they were loving girls and caring and full of laughter, joy, and smiles,” said Coy.

But the twin’s parents said memories are not enough to fill the hole in their hearts and asked for one thing.

“For the people or persons responsible to be held accountable, that is what justice would mean to us and always changing of the laws,” said Coy.

The family has started a petition to seek justice and action against the person responsible. Click here for details.

