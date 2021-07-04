Advertisement

Despite rain, Permian Basin holds Independence Day celebrations

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - It was touch-and-go for a while, but, eventually, the Star-Spangled Salute went on as planned Saturday evening.

Rainfall early in the day put the 20-minute fireworks show in jeopardy but cleared just in time for the evening’s festivities.

Those festivities included food trucks, live music, and a large fireworks show to cap off the night. The sun even made an appearance late in the evening.

Over in Big Spring, the 24th annual Pops in the Park saw large crowds, as well as food and fireworks.

Both events were canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

