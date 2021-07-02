Advertisement

Star-Spangled Salute returns to Downtown Midland

Centennial Park in Downtown Midland.
Centennial Park in Downtown Midland.(Joshua Skinner/CBS7)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - After missing 2020 due to COVID-19, Midland’s Star-Spangled Salute is making a return this weekend.

The Star-Spangled Salute is returning to Downtown Midland after several years of being held at Hogan Park, but it’ll be the first time it’s been held at the new Centennial Park.

The event is having a homecoming of sorts.

“The event was originally held in downtown Midland from its beginning, but we moved to Hogan when they tore down the courthouse and the Midland Center,” said Christine Dooley, Vice Presidents of Chamber Relations for the Midland Chamber of Commerce.

But now that Centennial Park has been constructed, the Midland Chamber of Commerce views this weekend as an opportunity to help give the downtown area a boost.

“We want to really help revitalize downtown Midland. We want it to be the center of all things exciting in Midland.”

That begins Saturday with the first Star-Spangled Salute in two years.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and will feature live music, food vendors, bounce houses inside the Bush Convention Center and even a beer garden. But the cherry on top is the fireworks show which begins at 10 p.m.

The Star-Spangled Salute was supposed to be held at Centennial Park last year as well before the pandemic canceled events.

“The canceling kind of worked out, because the park wasn’t ready in time and it opened later in the year.”

The park is ready now, even if organizers aren’t sure what to expect.

“With it being a Saturday, too, we’re not sure what the turnout will be. We don’t know whether some people will be out of town or if they’ll be more eager to come down and celebrate, but we’re looking forward to seeing the community down here.”

CBS7′s Jay Hendricks and Mary Kate Hamilton will be making an official appearance at the event. We hope to see you there!

