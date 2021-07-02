Shrimp boil to raise funds for wives of wounded combat veterans

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The following comes from Reel Wives:

Reel Wives, a group providing respite weekends to the spouses of injured combat veterans, is hosting the Stars, Stripes & Shrimp fundraiser dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Tall City Brewery.

Long-time volunteer Tonja Mansfield-Loftis described Reel Wives as a women’s ministry.

“We bring these women here to Midland for a retreat, but we are also creating support and friendship networks for them to meet women in similar circumstances,” Mansfield-Loftis said.

Since the program’s inception, more than 100 wives have attended a Reel Wives program. The weekend includes clay shooting, shopping, a Christmas-themed evening where the wives are gifted new pajamas, a nice dinner and lots of pampering.

“Our soldiers are coming home with traumatic brain injuries (TBI), post traumatic stress disorder, and other major injuries. They come home as different people, some will never work again. These wives have been home, often with their children, with no family or support systems to help them. They tell us stories of feeling very isolated and alone. These weekends are very important because they are meeting other women in the same caretaker situation. They learn that they aren’t alone and that someone understands.”

But now, Reel Wives needs the community’s help so that they can continue their work.

“Covid greatly impacted our community and has encouraged us to look for new ways to fundraise,” Mansfield-Loftis said. “So this year, we have decided to host our first evening fundraiser to benefit Reel Wives.”

Special guests include Midland Mayor Patrick Payton and keynote speaker Dr. Roxana Delgado, a Reel Wives alumna and co-founder of TBI Warrior Foundation.

Delgado is a health scientist, national advocate and the wife of retired U.S. Army Sgt, 1st Class Victor Medina. Medina, a Purple Heart recipient, suffered a TBI when an explosive tore through his vehicle during a convoy in Iraq. When he came home for therapy and rehabilitation, Delgado became his full-time caregiver while continuing to pursue her doctorate in interdisciplinary health sciences. She has more than a decade of experience in military medical research in the areas of health and wellbeing, and she and her husband have been instrumental in shaping policies that affect wounded veterans.

Throughout the evening, live music will be provided by singer/guitarist Donnie Diaz along. There will also be a silent and live auction. Prizes have been donated by West Texas Hunters for Heroes, Art by Scottie, Midland Dive Association and more!

Tickets to the event are $75 and include dinner, desert and drinks. They may be purchased on Eventbrite.

For information, visit ReelWives.org

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.