Odessa officials reminding public fireworks are banned in city limits ahead of July Fourth

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This weekend is the Fourth of July and the City of Odessa wants to remind the public that fireworks are banned within city limits.

City ordinance restricts anyone from selling, possessing or popping fireworks in the city.

If caught, you could face a hefty fine.

“Our engines are constantly running ragged from fire to fire so as far as the punishment if you’re caught with them in the city limits you will be issued a citation. That citation can go up from zero to $500,” said Michelle Cervantes, the Chief Fire Marshall for Odessa Fire Rescue.

Each year, the fire department says it responds to dozens of fireworks-related calls.

To report illegal fireworks within the city, don’t call 911 but instead contact the non-emergency line at 432-335-4961.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.