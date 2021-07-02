Keep Odessa Beautiful awards apartment complex ‘Odessa Pride Star of the Month’

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Keep Odessa Beautiful has announced its latest ‘Odessa Pride Star of the Month’ recipient.

Cimarron Place Apartments competed against five other commercial properties and was named the winner.

Breca Bonnette, the property manager of the apartment complex, says she is happy to showcase this accomplishment to other people in the city.

“We did win it for July and so we’re so excited to put the sign out in the front so that we can show the community exactly, you know, what we do here and then also that we do take pride in our property as well,” said Bonnette.

Keep Odessa Beautiful says anyone can be nominated for the award, but certain beautification requirements must be met in order to win.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.