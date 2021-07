ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with rain chances increasing this evening. It’s going to be humid as well this afternoon, partly cloudy with highs near 90 to the mid 90s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue through the weekend.

