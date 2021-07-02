Advertisement

First Delta variant COVID-19 case confirmed in Midland

(.)
By Shane Battis
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One case of the Delta variant of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Midland.

The City of Midland tells CBS7 that the patient was tested at Midland Memorial Hospital.

That person had symptoms and had recently traveled outside of the state before they were tested.

The city also said the patient is not hospitalized and had already recovered from the virus on June 9.

As of Friday, five patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Midland. One of those patients is on a ventilator.

