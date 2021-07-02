Advertisement

Feisty woman celebrates turning 100, gets parade, too

By Kent Erdahl
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. (KARE) – Louise Kimmes says doesn’t like a fuss, but she got a big surprise party anyway for her 100th birthday.

Her sisters, children, grandchildren and plenty of friends all turned up to wish her well at the celebration.

“That’s the most birthday I ever celebrated in my whole life,” Kimmes said. “I suppose I better thank them. Otherwise, I don’t know what to say.”

She had lots of folks to thank, too.

In addition to the party, a parade of cars drove by the farm, honking their horns, waving and dropping off presents.

And her secret to staying young at heart?

Kimmes said she doesn’t have time to die. She’s too busy with projects like sewing quilts and diapers for charity.

Copyright 2021 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leo Andre Flores, 22.
Fourth victim dies following DUI crash in Odessa
Daddy-daughter dance to raise money for Munguia family
Family shares update on Marlee Munguia
Police are searching for 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez. He is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old Texas boy
This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows Daniel Perry, an Army soldier...
Texas soldier who shot protester indicted on murder charge
Jeremy Swilling.
Midland police sergeant arrested, charged with retaliation

Latest News

Virgin Galactic Founder Richard Branson is trying to beat Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos in space.
Richard Branson headed to space before Bezos
A gate is seen at the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, Friday, June 25, 2021. In 2001 the...
US hands Bagram Airfield to Afghans after nearly 20 years
With many public fireworks shows canceled last year, more Americans chose to shoot off their...
Fireworks injuries, deaths spiked during pandemic
'Dummies' play an integral role in pioneering space flight.
'Dummies' are unsung heroes of space travel
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Tally of missing in Florida condo collapse falls to 128 after audit; death toll at 20