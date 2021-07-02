Advertisement

Cowboys to make their 3rd appearance on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) stands with head coach Mike McCarthy as they watch...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) stands with head coach Mike McCarthy as they watch drills during an NFL football team practice Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Frisco, Texas.(LM Otero | AP Photo/LM Otero)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(AP) - The Dallas Cowboys will be featured for the third time on “Hard Knocks.” HBO and NFL Films announced Friday that the five-episode season will debut on Aug. 10.

The Cowboys are the first team to make three appearances on the training camp documentary series.

The first was in 2002 and most recent was in 2008. This will mark the first time that the series has its first episode air after a team has played a preseason game.

The Cowboys play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 5.

The trip to Canton will also be special for everyone associated with NFL Films because Steve Sabol was recently enshrined posthumously into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

