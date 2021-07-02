Advertisement

30-month project on I-20 to begin next week

Traffic cones.
Traffic cones.(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A 30-month project to rebuild an overpass along I-20 is set to begin next week.

According to TxDOT, a project to reconfigure the intersection of I-20 and Midkiff Road in Midland will begin the week of July 5.

TxDOT says this project will involve demolishing the existing overpass and build one that takes I-20 over Midkiff Road. The project will also reconfigure on and off ramps to help improve safety and traffic flow.

Improvements will also be made to the service road and drainage.

The construction work zone will stretch from FM 1788 to .25 miles east of Midkiff Road.

West Texas Weather Forecast 7/2
NEW MIDLAND FIRE STATION
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
THE PERMIAN BASIN REGIONAL COUNCIL ON ALCOHOL AND DRUG ABUSE ARE WARNING PARENTS ON TEEN DRUG USE
