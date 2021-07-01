West Texas Weather Forecast 7/1

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - July is starting off very humid with below-average temperatures topping off in the upper 80s across the region with the exception of the western half entering the 90s.

The eastern half of the area is looking to stay fairly dry thanks to upper-level ridging, but a few showers and thunderstorms are likely to spark up in the afternoon and early evening in the west and in the higher elevations.

A cold front will make its way through west Texas Friday evening creating lift and bringing cooler temperatures behind it. This will increase the rain chances heading into the July 4th weekend. Stay tuned!

