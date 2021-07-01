West Texas seeing a rise in substance abuse among teens

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A local non-profit is warning that a rise in temperatures is also bringing a rise in teen substance abuse.

The Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse says more social events and less adult supervision during the summer creates opportunities for teens to use drugs.

“They’re not even 13 years old when they’re trying their first drink of alcohol or whether it’s a cigarette or some kind of nicotine,” said Sarah Hinshaw, the Community Coalition Director for PBRCADA.

It’s an alarming fact that PBRCADA is hoping to bring awareness to.

“I always like to tell parents to stay in their business. Stay in their business at all times,” said Hinshaw.

Hinshaw says there’s a number of ways to check in on your teens to protect them from negative influences.

“You can supervise them if they are staying home, maybe you’re having FaceTime check-ins, or I have parents that if their kids go places, they automatically text them and sporadically say drop me a pin,” said Hinshaw, “Where are you? Where is your location? Because they can’t lie about that.”

Hinshaw says prevention can start at home by having conversations and setting expectations with your teen.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.