Sockers FC will follow Friday’s big game with fireworks show

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland-Odessa Sockers FC will have a fireworks show following its game against Fort Worth at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Grande Communications Stadium. In eight games this season, Sockers FC has a record of 4-3-1, and are battling for playoff position.

Watch the video above to see the Sockers in action and hear from the team.

