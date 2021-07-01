Sockers FC will follow Friday’s big game with fireworks show
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland-Odessa Sockers FC will have a fireworks show following its game against Fort Worth at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Grande Communications Stadium. In eight games this season, Sockers FC has a record of 4-3-1, and are battling for playoff position.
Watch the video above to see the Sockers in action and hear from the team.
