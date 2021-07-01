Midland County residents who dealt with flood damage asked to take assessment

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County is asking residents who experienced flood damage to complete an online damage assessment.

According to a release, data from the assessment will be shared with local and state departments for future planning and mitigation efforts.

Emergency Management Coordinator Justin Bunch says that no Federal or State disaster assistance has been allocated at this time.

A link to the assessment can be found here.

