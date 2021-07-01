Advertisement

Midland County residents who dealt with flood damage asked to take assessment

Flooding along South County Road 1210 in Midland County.
Flooding along South County Road 1210 in Midland County.(Joshua Skinner/CBS7)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County is asking residents who experienced flood damage to complete an online damage assessment.

According to a release, data from the assessment will be shared with local and state departments for future planning and mitigation efforts.

Emergency Management Coordinator Justin Bunch says that no Federal or State disaster assistance has been allocated at this time.

A link to the assessment can be found here.

Midland County is asking residents who were affected by the recent flooding to fill out a short online damage assessment.(Midland County)

