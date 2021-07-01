Midland celebrates opening of new fire station

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland celebrated the opening of a brand new fire station on Thursday.

Midland Fire Station #5 is back and better than ever. It’s been designed for the modern Midland Fire Department, taking into account space, quality of life and efficiency.

It’s replacing the previous station which had been built back in 1958. The station had become more of a hindrance than an asset as the building contained asbestos and had plumbing issues.

“This fire station here serves as back up to the entire city as well, so it’s not just for this region but for the entire city,” said Midland Mayor Patrick Payton.

But it’s not just about tearing a station down and building a new one.

“It has a lot of economic impacts because you don’t have a city here in Midland shutting down fire departments. You have them making as well as expanding our fire department,” said Payton.

That’s important. Payton said residents were initially worried the fire station wouldn’t be replaced.

“It was the residents who wanted this the most. They wanted to make sure they didn’t lose the safety of station #5.”

The residents and the fire department got their wish. The new station has a State of the Art, well, everything.

“In the center of town, we have no ability to grow, because the land is landlocked. So, that gave us the ability here to—by adding the three stations and going two stories—to do those things to make sure we have the ability not only for me, but for future chiefs, to grow as a fire department,” said Fire Chief Charles Blumenauer.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.