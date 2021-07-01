Advertisement

Local group honoring veterans with billboard

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Hispanic Heritage of Odessa is honoring veterans with new billboards that highlight their service.

The non-profit says the billboard is a way to showcase members of the military who embody its mission. The billboard is the first of its kind for the group that specifically honors veterans.

U.S. Marine Cindy Luna says she’s thankful for the recognition.

“It’s an honor, it’s an honor because these are people that make a difference in the community, and being a part of that, it’s an honor to me. It’s something I think my military career has a lot to do with the fact I’m standing here today,” said Luna.

The billboard will be up on July 4 by U.S. Highway 385 and University Boulevard.

The following veterans will be honored on the billboard:

Tibicio Mata Garcia, Eliseo Garcia, Eleno Galindo, Sarina Galindo, Cindy Luna, Augustin Morales Sr., Augustin Morales Jr., Danny Morales, Father Frank Chavez and Paul Garcia.

