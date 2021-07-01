Advertisement

Governor Abbott asks land owners affected by border crisis to submit self reporting damage survey

Governor Abbott is asking Texas land owners in border communities who have been affected by the...
Governor Abbott is asking Texas land owners in border communities who have been affected by the influx of immigration to complete the state’s Self Reporting Damage Survey.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Abbott is asking Texas land owners in border communities who have been affected by the influx of immigration to complete the state’s Self Reporting Damage Survey.

“I strongly encourage Texas land owners along the border to report any personal property damages they incur due to unlawful immigration,” said Governor Abbott. “By completing the Self Reporting Damage Survey, our state will be equipped with the necessary data to continue addressing the ongoing crisis at our southern border and provide the support our land owners and communities need to stay safe and secure.”

The voluntary survey, available in both English and Spanish, can be accessed by clicking here.

Reporting damage is a voluntary activity, is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance agency, and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Swilling.
Midland police sergeant arrested, charged with retaliation
Eight employees marched in front of La Jaiba Mexican Restaurant claiming they haven’t been paid...
Protesters claim Midland restaurant hasn’t paid them for weeks of work
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addresses former President Donald Trump during a border security...
Former President Donald Trump visits Texas border with Gov. Abbott
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Midland police investigating major crash that sent three to the hospital
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

Daddy-daughter dance to raise money for Munguia family
Family shares update on Marlee Munguia
Police are searching for 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez. He is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old Texas boy
Flooding along South County Road 1210 in Midland County.
Midland County residents who dealt with flood damage asked to take assessment
none
$500 stimulus grant available for some Odessa College students