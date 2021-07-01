Family shares update on Marlee Munguia

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The family of Odessa girl Marlee Munguia shared good news on Thursday.

Marlee, the daughter of Permian High School football and baseball coach Mason Munguia, had previously been diagnosed with neuroblastoma cancer.

Find the GoFundMe link for Marlee Munguia here

The family was in Houston where Marlee had surgery to remove part of her tumor. Marlee is now out of surgery, and surgeons were able to remove 90 percent of the tumor.

The following update comes from the Marlee Strong Facebook page.

Marlee is out of surgery. We received updates every 30 or so minutes that Marlee’s surgery was progressing well. Six or so hours into surgery we were told surgery was coming to a conclusion and the procedure was over. We were very puzzled but at the time all we were told was that she was stable and that something had happened for the surgery to stop. Our surgeon came to talk to us to let us know that as he was removing part of the tumor that they lost signal from the blood supply on her spinal chord. For almost 2 hours we sat struggling to come to terms that our daughter could be paralyzed. Along with

all the other pain she’s gone through, now this. It killed me to think what I was going to tell her.

The surgeon came back after a full assessment to tell us she had full movement. God Bless!

Medically, we’re still looking for answers as to why they lost signal. We have an MRI tomorrow to rule out a few long shots. I believe that God was with her and heard our prayers and our pleas. Today I continue to try to wrap my head around and process what happened and the miracle we were blessed with yesterday.

The surgeon that performed surgery on Marlee has an amazing reputation and is one of the best surgeons in the state of Texas, and to see his emotional response and the tears streaming down his face just further convinced me we received a gift from god yesterday.

The surgeon believes he removed around 90% of her tumor. That was what we were expecting from the beginning. The fact that it encases so many vital organs we knew that we wouldn’t remove all of it. When I asked it we would be operating again considering what happened yesterday he said No that he doesn’t intend to and that we would be testing fate. One thing Dr Granger our oncologist has repeatedly said is God gives us signs. God closed the door for us to have surgery at Cooks and opened the door here in Houston. He closed the door yesterday for what reason we don’t know.

When Marlee was waking up the Neurosurgeon ask if she could kick him and of course she jumped on the invitation. She was able to move her legs and wiggle her toes. They continue to check her and every time she’s able to move.

Marlee was never intubated as we were expecting. She was up and at ‘em and coherent almost immediately after surgery. She begged for food all night but we’re able to give her anything but ice chips. Finally we were able to give her some food. She’s had Cheetos, pop tarts, M&M’s, popsicles, and fruit snacks.

Please keep Marlee in your prayers as she heals from this surgery. Please pray that nothing concerning shows up on the MRI.

And most importantly please stop to say Thanks to God for hearing our prayers.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.