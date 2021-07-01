Advertisement

$500 stimulus grant available for some Odessa College students

none
none(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College is letting students know that hundreds of dollars worth of stimulus grants are available for the fall semester.

According to a release, OC received more money than ever to support students impacted by the pandemic. This money can be used to pay for tuition, fees and other education-related expenses.

Students who are eligible for the grant will receive a $500 award. The grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis, so students are urged to register as soon as possible.

How do students qualify?

Register for fall 2021 and then determine how you want to receive your refund: direct deposit or paper check? NO application needed and FAFSA is NOT required.

Who is eligible?

All, traditional full and part-time students who register for the fall semester are eligible. DACA recipients, DREAMers, undocumented and international students are eligible. Dual credit students (high school) are not eligible.

When do students receive the grant?

The funds will be distributed after the 7th class day.

How do I set up direct deposit?

How to Setup Direct Deposit for Your Student Refund (PDF)

Can the grant pay a past due balance or go toward an installment plan?

Yes. If you want the grant to pay a past due balance or go toward your current installment plan, please provide consent by completing this application.

Will students have to repay the grant if they drop classes or withdrawal from the college?

No. If you withdraw before the first class day,  you will not receive any funds.

Does the grant affect my financial aid?

No

Have questions? Contact the financial aid office at financialaid@odessa.edu

