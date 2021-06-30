Advertisement

West Texas Weather Forecast 6/30

By Lauren Bostwick
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday is looking to be warmer but well below normal. Temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 80s across most of the region and winds from the southeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day with the highest chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening.

The heaviest rainfall Wednesday will be out west in Culberson County and Eddy County. There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect for those counties until 12:30 p.m. MDT this afternoon.

Please remember to turn around, don’t drown!

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train-semi accident early Tuesday morning in Eastern Odessa
Train hits semi truck off Business 20 in Midland County
Flood water in a home in the Ridgewood neighborhood.
Excessive flooding in Odessa neighborhood leaves residents demanding answers
Eight employees marched in front of La Jaiba Mexican Restaurant claiming they haven’t been paid...
Protesters claim Midland restaurant hasn’t paid them for weeks of work
Jeremy Swilling.
Midland police sergeant arrested, charged with retaliation
Residents living along South County Road 1210 say they knew flooding was going to be an issue...
Construction error causes Midland County homes to flood

Latest News

Be prepared for more thunderstorms through Tuesday morning.
Flooding threat will continue
West Texas Weather Forecast 6/25
West Texas Weather Forecast 6/25
West Texas Weather Forecast 6/24
West Texas Weather Forecast 6/24
West Texas Weather Forecast 6/23
West Texas Weather Forecast 6/23