West Texas Weather Forecast 6/30

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Wednesday is looking to be warmer but well below normal. Temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 80s across most of the region and winds from the southeast around 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day with the highest chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening.

The heaviest rainfall Wednesday will be out west in Culberson County and Eddy County. There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect for those counties until 12:30 p.m. MDT this afternoon.

Please remember to turn around, don’t drown!

