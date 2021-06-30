TxDot installs new lights on Highway 385 and 87th Street to prevent further accidents

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Texas Department of Transportation has installed new traffic lights in north Odessa to help improve an intersection where accidents have occurred at an alarming rate.

In the past... It was difficult for drivers to merge onto the highway with cars driving at a high speed.

We were out on the scene today and saw that the new lights were fully functioning and kept traffic steady.

Public Information Officer Gene Powell at TxDot says the decision to install the traffic lights was a good response to the issue... while one Odessa driver says this change will keep others safe.

Powell says, “We saw the amount of traffic on 385 and the amount of traffic at a growing area in north Odessa using 87th street to cross and the engineers came to a decision that this was an appropriate response to what we’ve seen in the area.”

An Odessa resident, Sara Losoya said, “There’s been a lot of accidents here and stuff but um... that’s a hundred percent something good they did. I mean people should appreciate what they did and it will be safer and slow the traffic down.”

Powell also says the traffic lights will have sensors to help coordinate the flow of traffic at peak times.

The Texas Department of Transportation will keep monitoring the site to see if further improvements are needed.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.