Sul Ross State University looking into cutting several programs

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - Students, staff and members of the Alpine community came together on Wednesday to protest proposals to cut some programs offered at Sul Ross State University.

The potential changes would include cutting programs like Spanish and Psychology and shrinking the size of its Fine Arts programs.

Protesters say the decision will affect more than just students.

“The whole idea here is to grow the university. We got to make sure that we’re offering the courses that students want to take. And if we’re offering courses that students don’t really take anymore, then we really need to look at that and make sure that we are reacting to the market.”

Sul Ross President Pete Gallego says that he couldn’t say how many tenured faculty and master students would be affected as no official decisions have been made at this time.

A final decision is expected to come next month.

