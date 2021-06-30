Storm rips roof off Midland home

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The severe weather over the weekend left a Midland woman without part of her home.

Socorro Gonzalez says it sounded like a train was racing past her home when the wind took her roof off.

Standing in front of what used to be her home, Gonzalez says she’s lucky to be alive.

In just the last year, Gonzalez has been through several hardships including losing her home of 30 years back in October.

Gonzalez says she has a large group of supportive friends helping her. In the middle of the interview, one of them even stopped by to check with her.

“Let me tell you, whatever happens, I’m ready for whatever. It gets pretty scary at times but hey…(Off camera: were you here?) Yes! (Off camera: you were here when it happened?) Yes! I was in my room back there and I was scared like a cat!”

Despite everything she’s gone through, Gonzalez says she’s prepared to move on and find a new home.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Gonzalez.

