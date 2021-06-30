Advertisement

Storm rips roof off Midland home

The roof of Socorro Gonzalez's home was blown off during this weekend's severe weather.
The roof of Socorro Gonzalez's home was blown off during this weekend's severe weather.(Kate Porter/CBS7)
By Kate Porter
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The severe weather over the weekend left a Midland woman without part of her home.

Socorro Gonzalez says it sounded like a train was racing past her home when the wind took her roof off.

Standing in front of what used to be her home, Gonzalez says she’s lucky to be alive.

In just the last year, Gonzalez has been through several hardships including losing her home of 30 years back in October.

Gonzalez says she has a large group of supportive friends helping her. In the middle of the interview, one of them even stopped by to check with her.

“Let me tell you, whatever happens, I’m ready for whatever. It gets pretty scary at times but hey…(Off camera: were you here?) Yes! (Off camera: you were here when it happened?) Yes! I was in my room back there and I was scared like a cat!”

Despite everything she’s gone through, Gonzalez says she’s prepared to move on and find a new home.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Gonzalez.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Swilling.
Midland police sergeant arrested, charged with retaliation
A train-semi accident early Tuesday morning in Eastern Odessa
Train hits semi truck off Business 20 in Midland County
Flood water in a home in the Ridgewood neighborhood.
Excessive flooding in Odessa neighborhood leaves residents demanding answers
Eight employees marched in front of La Jaiba Mexican Restaurant claiming they haven’t been paid...
Protesters claim Midland restaurant hasn’t paid them for weeks of work
Residents living along South County Road 1210 say they knew flooding was going to be an issue...
Construction error causes Midland County homes to flood

Latest News

Midland College
Midland College Cosmetology Department holds first Pride Hair Compeititon
INTERVIEW: Centers for Children & Families looking to honor local heroes
Centers for Children & Families looking to honor local heroes
INTERVIEW: Centers for Children & Families looking to honor local heroes
INTERVIEW: Centers for Children & Families looking to honor local heroes
Photo courtesy of the West Texas Food Bank.
Nick Williams Golf Tournament to benefit West Texas Food Bank
INTERVIEW: Nick Williams Golf Tournament to benefit West Texas Food Bank
INTERVIEW: Nick Williams Golf Tournament to benefit West Texas Food Bank