Pecos family hurt, confused after veteran memorial removed without clear explanation

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - The family of a Pecos veteran is upset with the City of Pecos after a memorial plaque honoring their loved one was removed from the Pecos Veterans Memorial Park.

Rosa Salinas says she used to come to the park every day to visit her brother’s plaque. Now his name no longer has a place.

The dark plaque dedicated to Johnny Mata used to lay next to another memorial before it was taken away by the city..

Salinas says the city told her it would be moved to another part of the park because it didn’t follow ADA guidelines and would cause difficulty for visitors who use wheelchairs. She says this doesn’t make sense as the other memorial is still in the same spot.

“It goes back to why did you move the part that has my brother’s name? And if you can answer me that and make me understand as to why that was moved alone, then maybe we can come to a consensus,” said Salinas.

CBS7 reached out to the city for answers but only received a statement saying they will continue working with the Salinas family to make sure all veterans are recognized. The email didn’t explain why the plaque was moved or where the city wants to place it in the park.

Salinas says all she wants is for her brother’s name to return to the park so her family can have some peace of mind. She says she’ll bring the issue to city council if the plaque isn’t returned soon.

