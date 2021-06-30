Nick Williams Golf Tournament to benefit West Texas Food Bank

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Jay Hendricks was joined by Craig Stoker of the West Texas Food Bank to discuss their upcoming Nick Williams Memorial Golf Tournament.

The following comes from the West Texas Food Bank:

The West Texas Food Bank is excited to host the 2021 Nick Williams Memorial Golf Tournament at the Odessa Country Club, Thursday, July 8th, beginning at 8am.

The Food Bank is honored by the Williams, Jones, Whytlaw, and Bishop Families hosting the tournament.

Funds raised by this annual event help sustain the mission of the Food Bank.

The West Texas Food Bank also wants to thank this year’s Title Sponsors, H-E-B, Barrel & Derrick in the Odessa Marriott and Conference Center, and Frost, Cart Sponsor, To A Tee Hotshot Services, and Food & Beverage Sponsor, Fasken Oil & Ranch. Hole-in-one prizes sponsored by All American Chevrolet of Odessa.

“The Nick Williams Golf Tournament honors the life of one of the most amazing men to have ever graced the Food Bank. He gave tirelessly of his time as a member of the West Texas Food Bank board, and helped guide me and the Food Bank to where we are today. We miss Nick every day, and love gathering every July, near his birthday, to honor his legacy of support for the Food Bank,” Libby Campbell, Executive Director, West Texas Food Bank.

2021 Nick Williams Memorial Golf Tournament

Odessa Country Club

1 Club Drive

Odessa, TX 79765 Morning Tee 8am. Afternoon Tee 1:30 p.m. Four man scramble, shotgun start.

Teams and sponsorships are still available! Call the West Texas Food Bank for more information.

