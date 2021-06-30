Advertisement

Midland police investigating major crash that sent three to the hospital

Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)
Midland Police Department vehicle. (Abraham Franco/CBS 7)(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A crash in Midland sent three people to the hospital on Tuesday night.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to North Big Spring Street and West Wadley Avenue at 8:58 p.m. for a major crash.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Chevy Silverado and a Toyota Sienna. The driver and one passenger of the Sienna were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The second passenger, a child, was taken to an out-of-town hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation of the crash found that the Silverado was traveling east on Wadley Avenue and entered the intersection at Big Spring Street when it collided with the Sienna.

Police say that the Sienna was turning onto Big Spring Street and failed to yield the right of way before the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Swilling.
Midland police sergeant arrested, charged with retaliation
A train-semi accident early Tuesday morning in Eastern Odessa
Train hits semi truck off Business 20 in Midland County
Flood water in a home in the Ridgewood neighborhood.
Excessive flooding in Odessa neighborhood leaves residents demanding answers
Eight employees marched in front of La Jaiba Mexican Restaurant claiming they haven’t been paid...
Protesters claim Midland restaurant hasn’t paid them for weeks of work
Residents living along South County Road 1210 say they knew flooding was going to be an issue...
Construction error causes Midland County homes to flood

Latest News

Police lights.
Texas teacher dies after rainfall swept her off during hike
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addresses former President Donald Trump during a border security...
Former President Donald Trump to visit Texas border with Gov. Abbott
Three undocumented migrants were found with stolen weapons in Hudspeth County on Tuesday.
Border Patrol agents arrest undocumented migrants who stole guns from ranch house
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the...
GOP donor funds South Dakota National Guard troops in Texas