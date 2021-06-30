Midland police investigating major crash that sent three to the hospital

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A crash in Midland sent three people to the hospital on Tuesday night.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers were called to North Big Spring Street and West Wadley Avenue at 8:58 p.m. for a major crash.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Chevy Silverado and a Toyota Sienna. The driver and one passenger of the Sienna were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The second passenger, a child, was taken to an out-of-town hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation of the crash found that the Silverado was traveling east on Wadley Avenue and entered the intersection at Big Spring Street when it collided with the Sienna.

Police say that the Sienna was turning onto Big Spring Street and failed to yield the right of way before the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

