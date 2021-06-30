Midland College Cosmetology Department holds first Pride Hair Compeititon

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Students with the Midland College Cosmetology Department spent the entire month of June planning and designing Pride Month-inspired hairstyles.

The students were finally able to show off their skills and incorporate the holiday into a friendly competition.

Department Chair Michael Fields says this moment was a unique opportunity for students to work together.

“Being an openly gay man myself, it was great not only teaching the students but to see the acceptance and how things changed and grown over the years. You know, something like this 10-20 years ago wouldn’t have been possible and these students were openly out there having a good time being able to support each other,” said Fields.

The competition also allowed students to show off the skills they can take out to their communities.

“Well, I live in Iraan, it’s a really small town of 2,000 population. We don’t really have any haircutting services there, its occasional but no place really steady. So I saw a need in the community and I’m just trying to fill a need,” said Irene Frost, a student with the Cosmetology Department.

The competition was made up of first and second-semester students who were competing for the first time.

