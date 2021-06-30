Advertisement

Midland College Cosmetology Department holds first Pride Hair Compeititon

Midland College
Midland College(KTLE)
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Students with the Midland College Cosmetology Department spent the entire month of June planning and designing Pride Month-inspired hairstyles.

The students were finally able to show off their skills and incorporate the holiday into a friendly competition.

Department Chair Michael Fields says this moment was a unique opportunity for students to work together.

“Being an openly gay man myself, it was great not only teaching the students but to see the acceptance and how things changed and grown over the years. You know, something like this 10-20 years ago wouldn’t have been possible and these students were openly out there having a good time being able to support each other,” said Fields.

The competition also allowed students to show off the skills they can take out to their communities.

“Well, I live in Iraan, it’s a really small town of 2,000 population. We don’t really have any haircutting services there, its occasional but no place really steady. So I saw a need in the community and I’m just trying to fill a need,” said Irene Frost, a student with the Cosmetology Department.

The competition was made up of first and second-semester students who were competing for the first time.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Swilling.
Midland police sergeant arrested, charged with retaliation
A train-semi accident early Tuesday morning in Eastern Odessa
Train hits semi truck off Business 20 in Midland County
Flood water in a home in the Ridgewood neighborhood.
Excessive flooding in Odessa neighborhood leaves residents demanding answers
Eight employees marched in front of La Jaiba Mexican Restaurant claiming they haven’t been paid...
Protesters claim Midland restaurant hasn’t paid them for weeks of work
Residents living along South County Road 1210 say they knew flooding was going to be an issue...
Construction error causes Midland County homes to flood

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Centers for Children & Families looking to honor local heroes
Centers for Children & Families looking to honor local heroes
INTERVIEW: Centers for Children & Families looking to honor local heroes
INTERVIEW: Centers for Children & Families looking to honor local heroes
Photo courtesy of the West Texas Food Bank.
Nick Williams Golf Tournament to benefit West Texas Food Bank
INTERVIEW: Nick Williams Golf Tournament to benefit West Texas Food Bank
INTERVIEW: Nick Williams Golf Tournament to benefit West Texas Food Bank