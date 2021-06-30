Advertisement

Mexico-based rescuers assist Fla. condo collapse search

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rescue specialists from Mexico are joining the massive search for survivors in the wreckage of the Surfside, Fla., partial building collapse.

The Mexico-based “go team” of Cadena International, a Jewish nonprofit, is now in the disaster zone assisting local, state and federal rescue crews.

Cadena has responded to more than 1,000 natural disasters and humanitarian crises in 26 countries since 2005.

Members of Cadena International are on the scene at the condo collapse in Surfside, Fla.
Members of Cadena International are on the scene at the condo collapse in Surfside, Fla.(Source: Cadena International/CNN)

Moises Soffer, one of Cadena’s seven volunteers currently in Surfside, said he’s hopeful that he can still find survivors with the help of his partner Oreo, a rescue dog trained to find living victims in disasters.

“We never lost hope. We always try and we always work like everyone is going to be a live person underneath,” Soffer said.

There is also a second rescue team from Mexico on the scene called Topos Azteca.

A nonprofit group founded after the 7.1-magnitude deadly 1985 Mexico City earthquake.

Israel has also deployed a rescue team to assist with rescue and recovery efforts in Florida.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train-semi accident early Tuesday morning in Eastern Odessa
Train hits semi truck off Business 20 in Midland County
Flood water in a home in the Ridgewood neighborhood.
Excessive flooding in Odessa neighborhood leaves residents demanding answers
Eight employees marched in front of La Jaiba Mexican Restaurant claiming they haven’t been paid...
Protesters claim Midland restaurant hasn’t paid them for weeks of work
Jeremy Swilling.
Midland police sergeant arrested, charged with retaliation
Residents living along South County Road 1210 say they knew flooding was going to be an issue...
Construction error causes Midland County homes to flood

Latest News

Three undocumented migrants were found with stolen weapons in Hudspeth County on Tuesday.
Border Patrol agents arrest undocumented migrants who stole guns from ranch house
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic...
Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea ‘provocation’
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Federal judge blocks Indiana ‘abortion reversal’ law
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the...
GOP donor funds South Dakota National Guard troops in Texas
Bills in both the U.S. House and Senate look to update crash test dummies and testing...
Collision Division: Lawmakers cross party lines to address disparity in vehicle safety