GOP donor funds South Dakota National Guard troops in Texas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she will use a donation from a Republican donor to fund a deployment of up to 50 South Dakota National Guard troops to the U.S. border with Mexico.

Noem joins a growing list of Republican governors sending law enforcement officers to Texas.

Noem’s spokesman says private funding for the deployment will alleviate taxpayer costs. But Democratic state Sen. Reynold Nesiba warns that it sets a dangerous precedent.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he has authorized a 90-day deployment of up to 40 National Guard troops to the border. His office says that deployment is not privately funded.

