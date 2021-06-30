Advertisement

Fourth of July events in West Texas

Fireworks.
Fireworks.(Pixabay)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A number of Fourth of July events are being held across West Texas this week!

We’ve put together a list of the events here. Missing one? Email us at news@cbs7.com.

MIDLAND - This year’s Star-Spangled Salute will be held at Centennial Park & Bush Convention Center in Downtown Midland on Saturday, July 3. Morning festivities will begin at 9 a.m. while evening festivities kick off at 7 p.m.

Who's going to Midland this Saturday for fireworks?? ✋✋✋ Be sure to say hi to Jay Hendricks CBS 7 News and Mary Kate Hamilton - CBS7!

Posted by CBS7 News on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

ODESSA - Firecracker Fandango will be held as a smaller-scale event called the Downtown Independence Day Celebration on July 2. The event will include a car show from 6-8pm, a FREE Hot Summer Nights concert taking place inside the Ector Theatre from 8-10 p.m., and more! To register for FREE tickets to the concert, please visit: www.hotsummernightsodessa.com. You can register your car or bike for the car show here.

BIG SPRING - Pops in the Park will be held at the Comanche Trail Park Amphitheater on Saturday, July 3 starting at 5 p.m. The event will involve music, vendors and fireworks.

FORT STOCKTON - A 4th of July event will be held at Rooney Park on Sunday, July 4. Music starts at 12 p.m., while the fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m. Fireworks will be permitted inside the park. Vendors, goat roping and kids train rides & inflatables will all be part of the event.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A train-semi accident early Tuesday morning in Eastern Odessa
Train hits semi truck off Business 20 in Midland County
Flood water in a home in the Ridgewood neighborhood.
Excessive flooding in Odessa neighborhood leaves residents demanding answers
Eight employees marched in front of La Jaiba Mexican Restaurant claiming they haven’t been paid...
Protesters claim Midland restaurant hasn’t paid them for weeks of work
Jeremy Swilling.
Midland police sergeant arrested, charged with retaliation
Residents living along South County Road 1210 say they knew flooding was going to be an issue...
Construction error causes Midland County homes to flood

Latest News

Three undocumented migrants were found with stolen weapons in Hudspeth County on Tuesday.
Border Patrol agents arrest undocumented migrants who stole guns from ranch house
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the...
GOP donor funds South Dakota National Guard troops in Texas
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Gov. Greg Abbott during a press conference in 2017.
LIVE: Former President Donald Trump & Gov. Greg Abbott discuss border wall
West Texas Weather Forecast 6/30
West Texas Weather Forecast 6/30