Fourth of July events in West Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A number of Fourth of July events are being held across West Texas this week!

We’ve put together a list of the events here. Missing one? Email us at news@cbs7.com.

MIDLAND - This year’s Star-Spangled Salute will be held at Centennial Park & Bush Convention Center in Downtown Midland on Saturday, July 3. Morning festivities will begin at 9 a.m. while evening festivities kick off at 7 p.m.

Who's going to Midland this Saturday for fireworks?? ✋✋✋ Be sure to say hi to Jay Hendricks CBS 7 News and Mary Kate Hamilton - CBS7! Posted by CBS7 News on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

ODESSA - Firecracker Fandango will be held as a smaller-scale event called the Downtown Independence Day Celebration on July 2. The event will include a car show from 6-8pm, a FREE Hot Summer Nights concert taking place inside the Ector Theatre from 8-10 p.m., and more! To register for FREE tickets to the concert, please visit: www.hotsummernightsodessa.com. You can register your car or bike for the car show here.

BIG SPRING - Pops in the Park will be held at the Comanche Trail Park Amphitheater on Saturday, July 3 starting at 5 p.m. The event will involve music, vendors and fireworks.

FORT STOCKTON - A 4th of July event will be held at Rooney Park on Sunday, July 4. Music starts at 12 p.m., while the fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m. Fireworks will be permitted inside the park. Vendors, goat roping and kids train rides & inflatables will all be part of the event.

