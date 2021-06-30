Advertisement

Former President Donald Trump to visit Texas border with Gov. Greg Abbott

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Gov. Greg Abbott during a press conference in 2017.
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Gov. Greg Abbott during a press conference in 2017.(CNN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WESLACO, Texas (KOSA) - Former President Donald Trump will be making his return to Texas on Wednesday where he will be touring the border with Governor Greg Abbott.

Trump and Governor Abbott will be holding a press conference at the Weslaco Department of Public Safety at 11:30 a.m.

You will be able to watch the press conference live on CBS7.com and the CBS7 Facebook page.

Following the press conference, Trump and Gov. Abbott will tour “the unfinished border wall” at 12:30 p.m.

Building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border was one of Trump’s campaign cornerstones in 2016. Earlier this month, Gov. Abbott announced that the state of Texas would be building a border wall using $250 million in state money and money from crowdfunding. Texas received $459,000 in private donations in just a week.

