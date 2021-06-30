Advertisement

Centers for Children & Families looking to honor local heroes

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Jay Hendricks was joined by Kristi Edwards and Melanie Saiz of Centers for Children and Families to discuss their upcoming Center Stage event.

The following comes from Centers:

Centers for Children & Families’ Center Stage event August 12th will offer people an opportunity to honor a hero. Some of those heroes include GOLD STAR FAMILY MEMBERS

What is a Gold Star Family Member?

· The term “Gold Star” describes a family member who has lost a loved one in military service.

· The Gold Star first made an appearance during World War and has long been known as “the symbol of honor that no one wants.”

The Military Connection to Centers

· Centers provides FREE counseling and support services to men and women of the US Military including:

o Active Duty members

o Veterans

o Families of Military Members

Example of Challenges Faced by Military & Military Families

● Deployment & Separation

o STORY OF CHILD & TRANSFORMER

● Return

o Re-learning to coexist in a civilian world

o Finding a new career path and/or pursuing a degree

o Effects of Traumatic Experiences

▪ PTSD

▪ Survivor’s Guilt

▪ Depression

▪ Substance Abuse

o Learning to Live with a physical handicap

● Families Learning to live Without Their LOVED ONE

What other heroes will be honored at this event?

· Veterans, Active Military, Healthcare Workers, Teachers, Counselors

Date: Evening of August 12th

Guest Speaker: Taya Kyle

Place: Midland County Horseshoe

More information can be found online.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Swilling.
Midland police sergeant arrested, charged with retaliation
A train-semi accident early Tuesday morning in Eastern Odessa
Train hits semi truck off Business 20 in Midland County
Flood water in a home in the Ridgewood neighborhood.
Excessive flooding in Odessa neighborhood leaves residents demanding answers
Eight employees marched in front of La Jaiba Mexican Restaurant claiming they haven’t been paid...
Protesters claim Midland restaurant hasn’t paid them for weeks of work
Residents living along South County Road 1210 say they knew flooding was going to be an issue...
Construction error causes Midland County homes to flood

Latest News

Midland College
Midland College Cosmetology Department holds first Pride Hair Compeititon
INTERVIEW: Centers for Children & Families looking to honor local heroes
INTERVIEW: Centers for Children & Families looking to honor local heroes
Photo courtesy of the West Texas Food Bank.
Nick Williams Golf Tournament to benefit West Texas Food Bank
INTERVIEW: Nick Williams Golf Tournament to benefit West Texas Food Bank
INTERVIEW: Nick Williams Golf Tournament to benefit West Texas Food Bank