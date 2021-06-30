Centers for Children & Families looking to honor local heroes

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Jay Hendricks was joined by Kristi Edwards and Melanie Saiz of Centers for Children and Families to discuss their upcoming Center Stage event.

The following comes from Centers:

Centers for Children & Families’ Center Stage event August 12th will offer people an opportunity to honor a hero. Some of those heroes include GOLD STAR FAMILY MEMBERS

What is a Gold Star Family Member?

· The term “Gold Star” describes a family member who has lost a loved one in military service.

· The Gold Star first made an appearance during World War and has long been known as “the symbol of honor that no one wants.”

The Military Connection to Centers

· Centers provides FREE counseling and support services to men and women of the US Military including:

o Active Duty members

o Veterans

o Families of Military Members

Example of Challenges Faced by Military & Military Families

● Deployment & Separation

o STORY OF CHILD & TRANSFORMER

● Return

o Re-learning to coexist in a civilian world

o Finding a new career path and/or pursuing a degree

o Effects of Traumatic Experiences

▪ PTSD

▪ Survivor’s Guilt

▪ Depression

▪ Substance Abuse

o Learning to Live with a physical handicap

● Families Learning to live Without Their LOVED ONE

What other heroes will be honored at this event?

· Veterans, Active Military, Healthcare Workers, Teachers, Counselors

Date: Evening of August 12th—

Guest Speaker: Taya Kyle—

Place: Midland County Horseshoe

More information can be found online.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.