Centers for Children & Families looking to honor local heroes
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Jay Hendricks was joined by Kristi Edwards and Melanie Saiz of Centers for Children and Families to discuss their upcoming Center Stage event.
The following comes from Centers:
Centers for Children & Families’ Center Stage event August 12th will offer people an opportunity to honor a hero. Some of those heroes include GOLD STAR FAMILY MEMBERS
What is a Gold Star Family Member?
· The term “Gold Star” describes a family member who has lost a loved one in military service.
· The Gold Star first made an appearance during World War and has long been known as “the symbol of honor that no one wants.”
The Military Connection to Centers
· Centers provides FREE counseling and support services to men and women of the US Military including:
o Active Duty members
o Veterans
o Families of Military Members
Example of Challenges Faced by Military & Military Families
● Deployment & Separation
o STORY OF CHILD & TRANSFORMER
● Return
o Re-learning to coexist in a civilian world
o Finding a new career path and/or pursuing a degree
o Effects of Traumatic Experiences
▪ PTSD
▪ Survivor’s Guilt
▪ Depression
▪ Substance Abuse
o Learning to Live with a physical handicap
● Families Learning to live Without Their LOVED ONE
What other heroes will be honored at this event?
· Veterans, Active Military, Healthcare Workers, Teachers, Counselors
Date: Evening of August 12th—
Guest Speaker: Taya Kyle—
Place: Midland County Horseshoe
More information can be found online.
